Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (71-48), who are going for a series sweep, will host the Cleveland Guardians (56-62) at Tropicana Field on Sunday, August 13. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Guardians have +150 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Guardians vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (12-6, 3.34 ERA) vs Tanner Bibee - CLE (8-2, 2.92 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 63, or 65.6%, of the 96 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have a record of 29-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (76.3% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Rays have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Guardians have won in 19, or 38%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a +150 moneyline underdog.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 19th 2nd

