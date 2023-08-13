The Tampa Bay Rays (71-48) hope to sweep a three-game series versus the Cleveland Guardians (56-62), at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Zach Eflin (12-6) for the Rays and Tanner Bibee (8-2) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (12-6, 3.34 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (8-2, 2.92 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee (8-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering six hits.

Over 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.92 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.

Bibee has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Bibee will aim to go five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin (12-6) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.34 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .226 in 22 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 15th, .974 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th.

