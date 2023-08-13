Kole Calhoun -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun is hitting .280 with a double and two walks.
  • In five of seven games this season (71.4%), Calhoun has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Calhoun has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
.222 AVG .429
.263 OBP .556
.278 SLG .429
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
2 RBI 1
4/0 K/BB 2/2
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Eflin (12-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 23rd of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.34), first in WHIP (.974), and 28th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
