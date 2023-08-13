Kole Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rays - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Kole Calhoun -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Rays Player Props
|Guardians vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Guardians vs Rays
|Guardians vs Rays Odds
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .280 with a double and two walks.
- In five of seven games this season (71.4%), Calhoun has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Calhoun has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.222
|AVG
|.429
|.263
|OBP
|.556
|.278
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|4/0
|K/BB
|2/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (12-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.34), first in WHIP (.974), and 28th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.