Kole Calhoun -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .280 with a double and two walks.

In five of seven games this season (71.4%), Calhoun has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Calhoun has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .222 AVG .429 .263 OBP .556 .278 SLG .429 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 4/0 K/BB 2/2 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings