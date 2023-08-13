Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rays - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 34 walks while hitting .235.
- In 58.0% of his games this season (65 of 112), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in one of 112 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 17.0% of his games this year, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.6%.
- In 36 of 112 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|57
|.207
|AVG
|.260
|.267
|OBP
|.327
|.270
|SLG
|.327
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|13
|40/15
|K/BB
|41/19
|3
|SB
|10
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.34), first in WHIP (.974), and 28th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
