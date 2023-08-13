Myles Straw -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 34 walks while hitting .235.

In 58.0% of his games this season (65 of 112), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in one of 112 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

In 17.0% of his games this year, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.6%.

In 36 of 112 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 57 .207 AVG .260 .267 OBP .327 .270 SLG .327 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 10 RBI 13 40/15 K/BB 41/19 3 SB 10

Rays Pitching Rankings