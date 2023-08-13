Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rays - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Sunday, Oscar Gonzalez (hitting .294 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while batting .228.
- Gonzalez has had a hit in 19 of 36 games this year (52.8%), including multiple hits six times (16.7%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In five games this year, Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in nine of 36 games so far this year.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.226
|AVG
|.230
|.268
|OBP
|.250
|.321
|SLG
|.311
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|13/3
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Rays allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (12-6) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.34 ERA in 129 1/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.34), first in WHIP (.974), and 28th in K/9 (9).
