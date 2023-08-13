The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) in his last game against the Rays.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .723, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .382 this season.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 116th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 68.7% of his 115 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 4.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 115), and 1% of his trips to the plate.

Kwan has had an RBI in 26 games this year (22.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 56 times this year (48.7%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 57 .254 AVG .287 .340 OBP .342 .349 SLG .414 17 XBH 20 2 HR 3 14 RBI 25 34/28 K/BB 23/21 8 SB 7

Rays Pitching Rankings