Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rays - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) in his last game against the Rays.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .723, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .382 this season.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 116th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 68.7% of his 115 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 4.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 115), and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Kwan has had an RBI in 26 games this year (22.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 56 times this year (48.7%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|57
|.254
|AVG
|.287
|.340
|OBP
|.342
|.349
|SLG
|.414
|17
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|25
|34/28
|K/BB
|23/21
|8
|SB
|7
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.34), first in WHIP (.974), and 28th in K/9 (9).
