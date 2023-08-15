On Tuesday, Gabriel Arias (.429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has seven doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .201.

Arias has gotten a hit in 29 of 68 games this season (42.6%), including eight multi-hit games (11.8%).

Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (8.8%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 10.3% of his games this year, Arias has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (7.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 15 games this season (22.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Guardians Players vs the Reds

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .128 AVG .262 .242 OBP .333 .198 SLG .447 4 XBH 9 1 HR 5 2 RBI 10 37/13 K/BB 35/11 1 SB 0

