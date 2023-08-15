Tuesday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (62-58) and the Cleveland Guardians (57-62) matching up at Great American Ball Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 15.

The Reds will call on Graham Ashcraft (6-7) versus the Guardians and Logan Allen (5-5).

Guardians vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH

Guardians vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have won in 20, or 39.2%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has a win-loss record of 19-30 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (485 total, 4.1 per game).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

