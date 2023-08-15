TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will take the field at Great American Ball Park against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez on Tuesday.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians -110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.

Guardians vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Cleveland's past three games has been 7.5, a stretch during which the Guardians and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (39.2%) in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 20-31, a 39.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 49 of its 118 games with a total.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-28 26-34 24-19 33-43 39-39 18-23

