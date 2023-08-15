Graham Ashcraft takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 87 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .380 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored 485 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Guardians rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.277 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen (5-5) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has earned a quality start five times in 17 starts this season.

Allen has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 17 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Blue Jays L 1-0 Home Logan Allen Kevin Gausman 8/10/2023 Blue Jays W 4-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Alek Manoah 8/11/2023 Rays L 9-8 Away Xzavion Curry Aaron Civale 8/12/2023 Rays L 6-5 Away Gavin Williams Shawn Armstrong 8/13/2023 Rays W 9-2 Away Tanner Bibee Zach Eflin 8/15/2023 Reds - Away Logan Allen Graham Ashcraft 8/16/2023 Reds - Away Noah Syndergaard Andrew Abbott 8/17/2023 Tigers - Home Xzavion Curry Tarik Skubal 8/18/2023 Tigers - Home Gavin Williams Matt Manning 8/19/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Eduardo Rodríguez 8/20/2023 Tigers - Home Logan Allen Alex Faedo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.