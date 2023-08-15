How to Watch the Guardians vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
Graham Ashcraft takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.
Guardians vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 87 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .380 this season.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored 485 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.
- Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.277 WHIP this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Allen (5-5) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 18th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 17 starts this season.
- Allen has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 17 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Kevin Gausman
|8/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-3
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Alek Manoah
|8/11/2023
|Rays
|L 9-8
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Aaron Civale
|8/12/2023
|Rays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Shawn Armstrong
|8/13/2023
|Rays
|W 9-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Zach Eflin
|8/15/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Andrew Abbott
|8/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Tarik Skubal
|8/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Matt Manning
|8/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Alex Faedo
