The Cincinnati Reds (62-58) host the Cleveland Guardians (57-62) to open a two-game series at Great American Ball Park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday. The Reds are on the back of a series victory over the Pirates, and the Guardians a series loss to the Rays.

The Reds will give the nod to Graham Ashcraft (6-7, 4.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Logan Allen (5-5, 3.55 ERA).

Guardians vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ashcraft - CIN (6-7, 4.95 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (5-5, 3.55 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians will send Allen (5-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 91 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.55, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.

Allen has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Allen will look to extend a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

The Reds will send Ashcraft (6-7) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, a 1.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.408 in 22 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Ashcraft will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has made 22 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

The 25-year-old's 4.95 ERA ranks 56th, 1.408 WHIP ranks 54th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 56th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

