Kole Calhoun -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 15 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .300 with a double and two walks.

Calhoun has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his eight games this year, with at least two hits in 37.5% of those games.

In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Calhoun has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 .222 AVG .417 .263 OBP .500 .278 SLG .417 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 4/0 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings