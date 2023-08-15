Kole Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Reds - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kole Calhoun -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 15 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Rays.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .300 with a double and two walks.
- Calhoun has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his eight games this year, with at least two hits in 37.5% of those games.
- In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Calhoun has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|.222
|AVG
|.417
|.263
|OBP
|.500
|.278
|SLG
|.417
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|4/0
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.80).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 169 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.95), 54th in WHIP (1.408), and 56th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.