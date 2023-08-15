The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .235 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 34 walks.

Straw has gotten a hit in 65 of 112 games this season (58.0%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (17.9%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Straw has an RBI in 19 of 112 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In 36 of 112 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 57 .207 AVG .260 .267 OBP .327 .270 SLG .327 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 10 RBI 13 40/15 K/BB 41/19 3 SB 10

Reds Pitching Rankings