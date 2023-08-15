Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Reds - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .235 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 34 walks.
- Straw has gotten a hit in 65 of 112 games this season (58.0%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (17.9%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Straw has an RBI in 19 of 112 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In 36 of 112 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|57
|.207
|AVG
|.260
|.267
|OBP
|.327
|.270
|SLG
|.327
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|13
|40/15
|K/BB
|41/19
|3
|SB
|10
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds are sending Ashcraft (6-7) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.95 ERA ranks 56th, 1.408 WHIP ranks 54th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 56th.
