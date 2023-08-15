The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .382, fueled by 37 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.

Kwan enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .304.

Kwan has had a hit in 80 of 116 games this season (69.0%), including multiple hits 37 times (31.9%).

He has hit a home run in five games this year (4.3%), leaving the park in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this year (23.3%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (6.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 57 games this season (49.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 58 .254 AVG .289 .340 OBP .343 .349 SLG .413 17 XBH 20 2 HR 3 14 RBI 26 34/28 K/BB 23/21 8 SB 7

Reds Pitching Rankings