Cam Gallagher vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Andrew Abbott, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 12 against the Rays) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Reds Player Props
|Guardians vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Guardians vs Reds
|Guardians vs Reds Odds
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher has five doubles and four walks while hitting .133.
- In 13 of 43 games this year (30.2%) Gallagher has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (7.0%).
- He has not homered in his 43 games this season.
- In five games this year (11.6%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this season (14.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Guardians Players vs the Reds
- Click Here for Gabriel Arias
- Click Here for José Ramírez
- Click Here for Ramón Laureano
- Click Here for Kole Calhoun
- Click Here for Andrés Giménez
- Click Here for Oscar Gonzalez
- Click Here for Steven Kwan
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|.098
|AVG
|.159
|.132
|OBP
|.192
|.118
|SLG
|.217
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|7
|15/2
|K/BB
|22/2
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott (7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 2.95 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.