Wednesday, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Andrew Abbott, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 12 against the Rays) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher has five doubles and four walks while hitting .133.
  • In 13 of 43 games this year (30.2%) Gallagher has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (7.0%).
  • He has not homered in his 43 games this season.
  • In five games this year (11.6%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this season (14.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Guardians Players vs the Reds

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 23
.098 AVG .159
.132 OBP .192
.118 SLG .217
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 7
15/2 K/BB 22/2
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Abbott (7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up a 2.95 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.