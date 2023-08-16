Gabriel Arias vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Gabriel Arias -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 119 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has seven doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .197.
- In 42.0% of his games this year (29 of 69), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (11.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Arias has picked up an RBI in 10.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.2% of his games.
- He has scored in 15 of 69 games (21.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.128
|AVG
|.252
|.242
|OBP
|.322
|.198
|SLG
|.430
|4
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|37/13
|K/BB
|36/11
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.79 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott (7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 2.95 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.