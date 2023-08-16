Wednesday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (62-59) and the Cleveland Guardians (58-62) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Reds coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 16.

The Reds will look to Andrew Abbott (7-3) against the Guardians and Noah Syndergaard (2-5).

Guardians vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Guardians vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been victorious in 21, or 40.4%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has been a moneyline underdog of -185 or longer three times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (488 total runs).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.78 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Guardians Schedule