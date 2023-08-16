How to Watch the Guardians vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
Noah Syndergaard will start for the Cleveland Guardians looking to take down TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 87 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.
- The Guardians' .250 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Cleveland has scored 488 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 833 as a team.
- Cleveland averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.78 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.275 WHIP this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians' Syndergaard (2-5) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
- He has three quality starts in 15 chances this season.
- Syndergaard has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-3
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Alek Manoah
|8/11/2023
|Rays
|L 9-8
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Aaron Civale
|8/12/2023
|Rays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Shawn Armstrong
|8/13/2023
|Rays
|W 9-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Zach Eflin
|8/15/2023
|Reds
|W 3-0
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Andrew Abbott
|8/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Tarik Skubal
|8/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Matt Manning
|8/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Alex Faedo
|8/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Clayton Kershaw
