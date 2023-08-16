As they try for the series sweep, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (58-62) will clash with Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (62-59) at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, August 16. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Guardians have +150 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott - CIN (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Noah Syndergaard - CLE (2-5, 6.35 ERA)

Guardians vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 17, or 54.8%, of the 31 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Reds have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 64.9% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds were favored on the moneyline five times, but they lost each matchup.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Guardians have been victorious in 21, or 40.4%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a +150 moneyline underdog.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Guardians had a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+275) Oscar Gonzalez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 17th 2nd

