The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .355 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Reds.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 36 walks while hitting .237.

Straw has gotten a hit in 66 of 113 games this year (58.4%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (17.7%).

He has homered in one of 113 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

Straw has picked up an RBI in 16.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 3.5% of his games.

He has scored in 37 of 113 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Guardians Players vs the Reds

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 58 .207 AVG .263 .267 OBP .335 .270 SLG .328 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 10 RBI 13 40/15 K/BB 41/21 3 SB 12

Reds Pitching Rankings