Oscar Gonzalez -- hitting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has six doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while batting .246.

Gonzalez has gotten a hit in 21 of 38 games this year (55.3%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (18.4%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 38 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has driven in a run in six games this year (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 38 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .226 AVG .261 .268 OBP .288 .321 SLG .377 4 XBH 5 0 HR 1 2 RBI 6 13/3 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings