Wednesday, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Cincinnati Reds and Andrew Abbott, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 1, when he went 0-for-2 against the Astros.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has six doubles and seven walks while batting .286.

Freeman has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (24.1%).

He has not gone deep in his 29 games this season.

Freeman has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In seven of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Guardians Players vs the Reds

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 .361 AVG .229 .452 OBP .255 .444 SLG .292 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 3/6 K/BB 11/1 2 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings