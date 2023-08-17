Gabriel Arias vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Gabriel Arias -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on August 17 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .199.
- Arias has had a hit in 30 of 70 games this year (42.9%), including multiple hits eight times (11.4%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (10.0%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11.4% of his games this season, Arias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1%.
- He has scored in 16 of 70 games (22.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.128
|AVG
|.255
|.242
|OBP
|.322
|.198
|SLG
|.455
|4
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|6
|2
|RBI
|11
|37/13
|K/BB
|37/11
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 143 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.18, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
