Thursday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (58-63) against the Detroit Tigers (54-66) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 7:15 PM on August 17.

The Tigers will call on Tarik Skubal (2-2) versus the Guardians and Xzavion Curry (3-1).

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (39.6%) in those games.

Cleveland has a mark of 7-21 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (490 total).

The Guardians have the fourth-best ERA (3.80) in the majors this season.

