Xzavion Curry will attempt to control Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers when they play his Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Guardians have -105 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Guardians and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (39.6%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 19-31 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 49 of its 120 opportunities.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-28 27-35 24-19 34-44 40-39 18-24

