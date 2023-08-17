Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (54-66) and Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (58-63) will match up in the series opener on Thursday, August 17 at Progressive Field. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +115. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 19 times and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Tigers have gone 6-6 (50%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 57.4% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Tigers have not been the moneyline favorite.

In its last 10 outings, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (39.6%) in those games.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 7-21 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Guardians vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+240) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Oscar Gonzalez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 20th 2nd

