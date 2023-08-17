Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Tigers on August 17, 2023
Spencer Torkelson and Jose Ramirez are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians play at Progressive Field on Thursday (at 7:15 PM ET).
Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 127 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He's slashing .284/.357/.485 so far this season.
- Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 10
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 131 hits with 27 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .272/.340/.380 on the season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Skubal Stats
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal (2-2) for his eighth start of the season.
- None of Skubal's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- In seven appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Skubal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|5.1
|7
|5
|4
|3
|2
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 5
|5.1
|6
|1
|0
|6
|1
|at Marlins
|Jul. 30
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 24
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 18
|4.0
|8
|7
|7
|3
|1
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 48 walks and 66 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .230/.309/.431 so far this year.
- Torkelson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, four home runs and five RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 12
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has recorded 100 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .309/.368/.491 on the season.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 16
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
