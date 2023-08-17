The Detroit Tigers (54-66) will look to Kerry Carpenter, currently on a 12-game hitting streak, against the Cleveland Guardians (58-63) at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday, at Progressive Field.

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (2-2) versus the Guardians and Xzavion Curry (3-1).

Guardians vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (2-2, 4.18 ERA) vs Curry - CLE (3-1, 3.39 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry

Curry gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.39 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 69 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 30 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.39, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.

So far this season, Curry has not registered a quality start.

Curry will look to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 2.3 frames per appearance).

In 15 of his 30 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Xzavion Curry vs. Tigers

He will face off against a Tigers offense that ranks 25th in the league with 955 total hits (on a .235 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .377 (28th in the league) with 119 total home runs (25th in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Tigers this season, Curry has thrown four innings, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out four.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

The Tigers will send Skubal (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.18 ERA this season with 10 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across seven games.

Skubal has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Skubal has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In seven appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

