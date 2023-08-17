Kole Calhoun -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun has a double and two walks while hitting .294.
  • Calhoun is batting .300 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Calhoun has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of nine played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Calhoun has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this year.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
.222 AVG .375
.263 OBP .444
.278 SLG .375
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
2 RBI 3
4/0 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Skubal (2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 4.18 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
