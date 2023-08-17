Kole Calhoun -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun has a double and two walks while hitting .294.

Calhoun is batting .300 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Calhoun has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of nine played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Calhoun has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Guardians Players vs the Tigers

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .222 AVG .375 .263 OBP .444 .278 SLG .375 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings