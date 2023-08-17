Myles Straw vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .240 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 36 walks.
- Straw has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this season (67 of 114), with more than one hit 21 times (18.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 114 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- Straw has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (16.7%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (3.5%).
- In 33.3% of his games this season (38 of 114), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|.207
|AVG
|.269
|.267
|OBP
|.339
|.270
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|13
|40/15
|K/BB
|41/21
|3
|SB
|12
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.18 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
