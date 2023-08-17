The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .240 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 36 walks.

Straw has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this season (67 of 114), with more than one hit 21 times (18.4%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 114 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

Straw has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (16.7%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (3.5%).

In 33.3% of his games this season (38 of 114), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 59 .207 AVG .269 .267 OBP .339 .270 SLG .333 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 10 RBI 13 40/15 K/BB 41/21 3 SB 12

Tigers Pitching Rankings