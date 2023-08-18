Brittney Sykes will lead the Washington Mystics (14-16) into a matchup with the Indiana Fever (8-23) one game after scoring 30 points in an 83-76 win over the Sky, on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fever vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ION

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Fever 83 Mystics 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-0.7)

Indiana (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 164.2

Fever vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Indiana is 14-15-0 this season.

Out of 30 Indiana's games so far this season, 15 have gone over the total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever rank eighth in the WNBA with 80.4 points per contest, but their defense has been less effective, allowing 85.2 points per game (worst in league).

With 32.1 rebounds allowed per game, Indiana is best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by pulling down 34.4 rebounds per contest.

The Fever rank ninth in the WNBA at 14.2 turnovers per contest, but they are forcing 12.6 turnovers per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Fever are averaging 6.3 treys per game (worst in WNBA), and they own a 32.3% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked).

In terms of three-pointers, the Fever's defense is coming up short, as they rank second-worst in the league in three-pointers allowed (8.6 per game) and worst in three-point percentage allowed (38.1%).

Of the shots attempted by Indiana in 2023, 71.4% of them have been two-pointers (79.1% of the team's made baskets) and 28.6% have been from beyond the arc (20.9%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.