The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .199 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Arias has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In 10.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Arias has had an RBI in eight games this season (11.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.1%).

In 16 games this year (22.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Guardians Players vs the Tigers

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .128 AVG .255 .242 OBP .322 .198 SLG .455 4 XBH 10 1 HR 6 2 RBI 11 37/13 K/BB 37/11 1 SB 0

