Gabriel Arias vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .199 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Arias has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In 10.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Arias has had an RBI in eight games this season (11.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.1%).
- In 16 games this year (22.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Other Guardians Players vs the Tigers
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.128
|AVG
|.255
|.242
|OBP
|.322
|.198
|SLG
|.455
|4
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|6
|2
|RBI
|11
|37/13
|K/BB
|37/11
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.18, with 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
