Guardians vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 18
Friday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (58-63) and the Detroit Tigers (54-66) clashing at Progressive Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 18.
The probable pitchers are Gavin Williams (1-3) for the Guardians and Tarik Skubal (2-2) for the Tigers.
Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Guardians have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 33 (56.9%) of those contests.
- Cleveland has a record of 21-21 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 490 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|@ Rays
|L 9-8
|Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Civale
|August 12
|@ Rays
|L 6-5
|Gavin Williams vs Shawn Armstrong
|August 13
|@ Rays
|W 9-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Zach Eflin
|August 15
|@ Reds
|W 3-0
|Logan Allen vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 16
|@ Reds
|L 7-2
|Noah Syndergaard vs Andrew Abbott
|August 18
|Tigers
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Tarik Skubal
|August 18
|Tigers
|-
|Xzavion Curry vs Matt Manning
|August 19
|Tigers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 20
|Tigers
|-
|Logan Allen vs Alex Faedo
|August 22
|Dodgers
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 23
|Dodgers
|-
|Xzavion Curry vs Lance Lynn
