Friday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (58-63) and the Detroit Tigers (54-66) clashing at Progressive Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 18.

The probable pitchers are Gavin Williams (1-3) for the Guardians and Tarik Skubal (2-2) for the Tigers.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Guardians have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 33 (56.9%) of those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 21-21 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 490 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule