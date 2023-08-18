Gavin Williams starts for the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Progressive Field against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET in this first game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 88 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.

Cleveland's .379 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians rank 15th in the majors with a .250 batting average.

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (490 total).

The Guardians are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

Guardians batters strike out seven times per game, the lowest average in MLB.

Cleveland's pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland's 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.280).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Williams (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.80 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Williams is trying to record his third quality start of the year in this game.

Williams will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 10 appearances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Rays L 9-8 Away Xzavion Curry Aaron Civale 8/12/2023 Rays L 6-5 Away Gavin Williams Shawn Armstrong 8/13/2023 Rays W 9-2 Away Tanner Bibee Zach Eflin 8/15/2023 Reds W 3-0 Away Logan Allen Graham Ashcraft 8/16/2023 Reds L 7-2 Away Noah Syndergaard Andrew Abbott 8/18/2023 Tigers - Home Gavin Williams Tarik Skubal 8/18/2023 Tigers - Home Xzavion Curry Matt Manning 8/19/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Eduardo Rodríguez 8/20/2023 Tigers - Home Logan Allen Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Syndergaard Clayton Kershaw 8/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Xzavion Curry Lance Lynn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.