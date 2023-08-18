How to Watch the Guardians vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Gavin Williams starts for the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Progressive Field against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET in this first game of a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Tigers Player Props
|Guardians vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Tigers Odds
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit 88 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.
- Cleveland's .379 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 15th in the majors with a .250 batting average.
- Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (490 total).
- The Guardians are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Guardians batters strike out seven times per game, the lowest average in MLB.
- Cleveland's pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland's 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.280).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Williams (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.80 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Williams is trying to record his third quality start of the year in this game.
- Williams will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 10 appearances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Rays
|L 9-8
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Aaron Civale
|8/12/2023
|Rays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Shawn Armstrong
|8/13/2023
|Rays
|W 9-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Zach Eflin
|8/15/2023
|Reds
|W 3-0
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/16/2023
|Reds
|L 7-2
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Andrew Abbott
|8/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Tarik Skubal
|8/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Matt Manning
|8/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Alex Faedo
|8/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Lance Lynn
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.