The Cleveland Guardians (58-63) and the Detroit Tigers (54-66) will go head to head in the series opener on Friday, August 18 at Progressive Field, with Gavin Williams getting the ball for the Guardians and Tarik Skubal taking the mound for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+115). The contest's total is set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (1-3, 2.80 ERA) vs Skubal - DET (2-2, 4.18 ERA)

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 33 (56.9%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Guardians have a 21-21 record (winning 50% of their games).

Cleveland has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Guardians have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 40, or 40.8%, of the 98 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 34-44 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Guardians vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+240) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Andrés Giménez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 20th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.