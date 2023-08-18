Jose Ramirez and Spencer Torkelson are two of the players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers play at Progressive Field on Friday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 127 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.357/.485 so far this season.

Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Rays Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has collected 131 hits with 27 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashing .272/.340/.380 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 103 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 48 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .230/.309/.431 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Twins Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 100 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .309/.368/.491 on the season.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 16 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 0 at Twins Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0

