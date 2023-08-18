Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Tigers on August 18, 2023
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Jose Ramirez and Spencer Torkelson are two of the players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers play at Progressive Field on Friday (at 4:10 PM ET).
Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 127 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a slash line of .284/.357/.485 so far this season.
- Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 10
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has collected 131 hits with 27 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .272/.340/.380 on the year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 103 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 48 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .230/.309/.431 so far this year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 12
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has 100 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .309/.368/.491 on the season.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 16
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
