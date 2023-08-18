The Detroit Tigers (54-66) match up against the Cleveland Guardians (58-63), a game after Spencer Torkelson went deep twice in an 8-7 victory over the Twins, at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Gavin Williams (1-3) to the mound, while Tarik Skubal (2-2) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (1-3, 2.80 ERA) vs Skubal - DET (2-2, 4.18 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

The Guardians will send Williams (1-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 2.80 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .215.

He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Williams has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.18 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.

Skubal has yet to notch a quality start so far this season.

Skubal will look to prolong a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.6 frames per appearance).

In four of his seven total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.