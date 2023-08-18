Kole Calhoun vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Friday, Kole Calhoun (on the back of going 1-for-4 with two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Reds.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has a double and two walks while batting .294.
- Calhoun will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last outings.
- Calhoun has picked up a hit in seven of nine games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
- Calhoun has driven in a run in four games this season (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this year.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.375
|.263
|OBP
|.444
|.278
|SLG
|.375
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 143 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.18 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
