On Friday, Kole Calhoun (on the back of going 1-for-4 with two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Reds.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun has a double and two walks while batting .294.

Calhoun will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last outings.

Calhoun has picked up a hit in seven of nine games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.

Calhoun has driven in a run in four games this season (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this year.

Other Guardians Players vs the Tigers

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .222 AVG .375 .263 OBP .444 .278 SLG .375 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings