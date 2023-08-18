The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Reds.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .240 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 36 walks.

In 58.8% of his 114 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 114 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

In 16.7% of his games this year, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.5%.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 59 .207 AVG .269 .267 OBP .339 .270 SLG .333 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 10 RBI 13 40/15 K/BB 41/21 3 SB 12

