Myles Straw vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Reds.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .240 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 36 walks.
- In 58.8% of his 114 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 114 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 16.7% of his games this year, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.5%.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Guardians Players vs the Tigers
- Click Here for Gabriel Arias
- Click Here for Kole Calhoun
- Click Here for Ramón Laureano
- Click Here for José Ramírez
- Click Here for Oscar Gonzalez
- Click Here for Steven Kwan
- Click Here for Andrés Giménez
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|.207
|AVG
|.269
|.267
|OBP
|.339
|.270
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|13
|40/15
|K/BB
|41/21
|3
|SB
|12
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 143 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Skubal (2-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.