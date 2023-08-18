On Friday, Oscar Gonzalez (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a walk and three RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Progressive Field

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has six doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while batting .238.

In 53.8% of his 39 games this season, Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Gonzalez has driven in a run in six games this season (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this year (25.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 22 .226 AVG .247 .268 OBP .273 .321 SLG .356 4 XBH 5 0 HR 1 2 RBI 6 13/3 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings