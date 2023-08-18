Oscar Gonzalez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Oscar Gonzalez (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a walk and three RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has six doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while batting .238.
- In 53.8% of his 39 games this season, Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in six games this season (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (25.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|22
|.226
|AVG
|.247
|.268
|OBP
|.273
|.321
|SLG
|.356
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|6
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.18, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.