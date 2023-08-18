Steven Kwan vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Steven Kwan -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on August 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .380, fueled by 37 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 117th in slugging.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 81 of 118 games this year (68.6%), including 38 multi-hit games (32.2%).
- Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (4.2%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Kwan has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this year (28 of 118), with more than one RBI eight times (6.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 58 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|60
|.254
|AVG
|.288
|.340
|OBP
|.341
|.349
|SLG
|.408
|17
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|27
|34/28
|K/BB
|24/21
|8
|SB
|7
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.18, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
