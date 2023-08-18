The Cleveland Guardians, including Tyler Freeman (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is batting .273 with six doubles and seven walks.

Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 56.7% of his games this year (17 of 30), with at least two hits seven times (23.3%).

In 30 games played this year, he has not homered.

Freeman has driven in a run in six games this year (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (23.3%), including one multi-run game.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 .361 AVG .212 .452 OBP .236 .444 SLG .269 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 3/6 K/BB 12/1 2 SB 1

