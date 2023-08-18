Tyler Freeman vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Tyler Freeman (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is batting .273 with six doubles and seven walks.
- Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 56.7% of his games this year (17 of 30), with at least two hits seven times (23.3%).
- In 30 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Freeman has driven in a run in six games this year (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (23.3%), including one multi-run game.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|.361
|AVG
|.212
|.452
|OBP
|.236
|.444
|SLG
|.269
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|3/6
|K/BB
|12/1
|2
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 143 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Skubal (2-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.18 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
