Gabriel Arias vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Gabriel Arias -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .198 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Arias has had a hit in 31 of 72 games this year (43.1%), including multiple hits eight times (11.1%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (9.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arias has picked up an RBI in 12.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 16 of 72 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.130
|AVG
|.255
|.245
|OBP
|.322
|.196
|SLG
|.455
|4
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|11
|40/14
|K/BB
|37/11
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (4-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
