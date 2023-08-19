The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan will take on the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB play this season (88).

Cleveland is slugging .377, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (496 total).

The Guardians rank 24th in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.

Guardians hitters strike out seven times per game, the lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

Cleveland's 3.78 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.278).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee (9-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Guardians, his 20th of the season.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Bibee is looking to notch his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Bibee will look to build upon an 11-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Rays W 9-2 Away Tanner Bibee Zach Eflin 8/15/2023 Reds W 3-0 Away Logan Allen Graham Ashcraft 8/16/2023 Reds L 7-2 Away Noah Syndergaard Andrew Abbott 8/18/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Gavin Williams Tarik Skubal 8/18/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Xzavion Curry Joey Wentz 8/19/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Matt Manning 8/20/2023 Tigers - Home Logan Allen Eduardo Rodríguez 8/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Syndergaard Clayton Kershaw 8/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Gavin Williams Lance Lynn 8/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Xzavion Curry Tony Gonsolin 8/25/2023 Blue Jays - Away Tanner Bibee Chris Bassitt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.