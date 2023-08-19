Matthew Fitzpatrick is set for the 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) (par-70) in Olympia Fields, Illinois from August 17-19. The purse is $20,000,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Fitzpatrick at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5500 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Matthew Fitzpatrick Insights

Fitzpatrick has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, Fitzpatrick has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 24 -6 279 1 16 1 4 $6.9M

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

In Fitzpatrick's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 27th.

Fitzpatrick has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Fitzpatrick finished 48th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,016 yards, 350 yards shorter than the 7,366-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +7.

The courses that Fitzpatrick has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,341 yards, while Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) will be 7,366 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +7.

Fitzpatrick's Last Time Out

Fitzpatrick finished in the 42nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes.

His 4.21-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship was below average, putting him in the 0 percentile of the field.

Fitzpatrick shot better than just 3% of the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.07.

Fitzpatrick fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the other golfers averaged 4.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Fitzpatrick recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.7).

Fitzpatrick's five birdies or better on par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were less than the tournament average of 12.5.

At that last outing, Fitzpatrick's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.4).

Fitzpatrick finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Fitzpatrick recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards Fitzpatrick Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

