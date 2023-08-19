Myles Straw vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.290 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Read More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .238 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 36 walks.
- In 67 of 115 games this year (58.3%) Straw has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (18.3%).
- He has gone deep in one of 115 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- Straw has had an RBI in 19 games this season (16.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (3.5%).
- He has scored in 33.0% of his games this year (38 of 115), with two or more runs seven times (6.1%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.203
|AVG
|.269
|.263
|OBP
|.339
|.266
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|13
|41/15
|K/BB
|41/21
|3
|SB
|12
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.45, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .233 batting average against him.
