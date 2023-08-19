Oscar Gonzalez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Oscar Gonzalez, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .231 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
- Gonzalez has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 41 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Gonzalez has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (17.1%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (7.3%).
- He has scored in 11 of 41 games so far this year.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|22
|.213
|AVG
|.247
|.250
|OBP
|.273
|.295
|SLG
|.356
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|6
|14/3
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Manning (4-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.45 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
