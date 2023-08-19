The Cleveland Guardians and Oscar Gonzalez, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .231 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.

Gonzalez has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 41 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Gonzalez has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (17.1%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (7.3%).

He has scored in 11 of 41 games so far this year.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 22 .213 AVG .247 .250 OBP .273 .295 SLG .356 4 XBH 5 0 HR 1 4 RBI 6 14/3 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

