The field at the 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Olympia Fields, Illinois will feature Rickie Fowler. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $20,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,366-yard course from August 17-19.

Rickie Fowler Insights

Fowler has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Fowler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In his past five events, Fowler has finished atop the leaderboard once.

Fowler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Fowler will look to continue his streak of made cuts to nine by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 19 -8 277 1 20 3 8 $7.1M

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

In Fowler's previous eight entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 four times, including three top-five finishes. His average finish has been 21st.

Fowler made the cut in each of his last eight attempts at this event.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,366 yards, 350 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) have averaged a score of +7 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) checks in at 7,366 yards, 39 yards longer than the average course Fowler has played in the past year (7,327 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +7.

Fowler's Last Time Out

Fowler was in the seventh percentile on par 3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship was poor, putting him in the 19th percentile of the field.

Fowler was better than just 13% of the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.07.

Fowler carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, worse than the field average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Fowler recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.7).

Fowler's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were less than the field average of 12.5.

At that last tournament, Fowler posted a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.4).

Fowler finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Fowler had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards

