Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .384, fueled by 38 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 113th in slugging.

In 68.3% of his games this year (82 of 120), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 38 of those games (31.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 4.2% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 28 games this season (23.3%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (6.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 59 games this season (49.2%), including 12 multi-run games (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 60 .255 AVG .288 .345 OBP .341 .357 SLG .408 18 XBH 20 2 HR 3 14 RBI 27 34/30 K/BB 24/21 8 SB 7

Tigers Pitching Rankings