Tyler Freeman -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSGL

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is hitting .261 with six doubles and seven walks.

In 17 of 31 games this year (54.8%) Freeman has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (22.6%).

He has not hit a home run in his 31 games this season.

Freeman has had an RBI in six games this season.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (22.6%), including one multi-run game.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 .325 AVG .212 .413 OBP .236 .400 SLG .269 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 4/6 K/BB 12/1 2 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings